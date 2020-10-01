PM Modi, Ministers Greet President Kovind With Good Health, Long Life On His Birthday

PM said President Kovind's rich insights of policy matters are great assets for our nation. (File)

Wishes poured in for President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah being among the first leaders to greet the President on Twitter. Within hours Twitter was flooded with wishes for President Kovind, making #RamNathKovind one of the top trends on the social media platform.

PM Modi praised President Kovind for his rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters, saying they are great assets for our nation.

Birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. His rich insights and wise understanding of policy matters are great assets for our nation. He is extremely compassionate towards serving the vulnerable. I pray for his good health and long life. @rashtrapatibhvn - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his birthday wishes, said President Kovind's dedication towards the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged sections of the society was a source of inspiration for all concerned.

"Happy birthday to the honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. Your dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the poor and deprived sections of the country inspires all of us. Your intelligence and skill has given a new strength to the country. I wish you good health and longevity. @rashtrapatibhvn," Mr Shah's tweeted in Hindi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in his wishes, praised the President's simplicity, warmth and concern for the poor.

I convey my heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. He is known for his simplicity, warmth, vision, exemplary leadership and concern for the poor.



May he be blessed with good health and a long life.@rashtrapatibhvn - Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished the President with good health and a long life. "Happy Birthday to the Honorable President of the country, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. May you be healthy and longevity, I wish God the same. @rashtrapatibhvn," Mr Gadkari tweeted.

President Kovind was born on this day in 1945 at Paraunkh village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.