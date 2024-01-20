Ram Mandir In Ayodhya: Cost Of Ram Temple, Significance And More. FAQs Answered

Ram Mandir will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22. The grand ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be the 'yajman' (main host) that day. Many other dignitaries, including Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons, will also attend the event. The "Pran Pratishtha" is scheduled to begin after noon and continue for an hour, though the celebrations will begin early in the morning on Monday. After the consecration event, the temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

Now, as the sacred 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir approaches, here's everything you need to know about the temple.

Significance of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The Ayodhya Ram Temple is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram and is considered a sacred place.

When was the foundation stone laid for the Ram Mandir?

The foundation stone for the Ram Mandir was laid on August 5, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who oversees the Ram temple?

The temple is managed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The trust, created by the central government on the orders of the Supreme Court, is also overseeing the construction of the temple, which has an area of 2.7 acres, according to its website. The construction of the Ram Temple was undertaken by Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

How can one visit the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

After reaching Ayodhya, local transport options are readily available, including auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws. The temple is located on the banks of the Sarayu River, providing a serene backdrop to your spiritual journey.

What are the Aarti timings?

The Ram Lalla Aarti is conducted three times a day, allowing devotees to participate at 6:30 am for Jagaran or Shringar Aarti, 12:00 pm for Bhog Aarti, and 7:30 pm for Sandhya Aarti. To attend the Aarti, individuals need a pass issued by the trust, for which a valid ID proof must be presented.

What are the Darsham timings?

Devotees can partake in the divine Darshan at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir from 7:00 am to 11:30 am and from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Is there an entry fee for visiting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

General entry to the temple is free. Three different types of Aartis will be performed at the temple for which passes will be issued free of cost. Only those having passes will be allowed to attend the Aarti. Only thirty people at a time can attend each Aarti.

About the Ram Mandir statue

Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj has carved the idol of 'Ram Lalla' or infant Ram. The new idol is made of black stone and weighs somewhere between 150-200kgs. The idol depicts the deity as a five-year-old boy in a standing posture.

What is the cost of Ram temple construction?

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, overseeing the construction of the temple, initially projected the cost at Rs 1,800 crore. This estimate encompasses various factors such as construction expenses, material costs, machinery, labour, and other administrative expenditures.

In October last year, a PTI report also said that the trust spent Rs 900 crore on the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya between February 5, 2020 and March 31, 2023.

Other infrastructure details

At the four corners of the compound, there are four temples - dedicated to the Sun god, goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva. The temple of Maa Annapurna is on the northern side, while a Hanuman temple is on the southern side.

The foundation of the Ayodhya Ram temple has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.

For protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite. The temple is being constructed entirely using indigenous technology, with particular emphasis on environmental water conservation.

When will the construction of Ram Mandir be completed?

The construction of the three-storeyed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December this year, said temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra.