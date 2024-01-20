How To Reach Ayodhya For Ram Temple Ceremony?

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The ceremony will also be telecast live across many cities in India.

The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22. The grand ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be the 'yajman' (main host) that day. Many other dignitaries, including Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons, will also attend the event. The "Pran Pratishtha" is scheduled to begin after noon and continue for an hour, though the celebrations will begin early in the morning on Monday. The much-awaited event will be telecast live across many cities in India. The central government has also announced a half-day for its employees on Monday so that they can attend the ceremony.

Now, as the sacred 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple approaches, the fervour to be part of this historic event is also gaining momentum. So, here's how you can travel to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for the ceremony.

How to reach Ayodhya for Ram Mandir ceremony?

On January 22, PM Modi will be presiding over the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. After the Ram Temple opening, the mandir will be open for visitors. But it should be noted that only pass-holders can attend all three aartis. Only 30 people will be allowed to attend each aarti with a pass. The temple will open for devotees on January 23, a day after the consecration ceremony.

But if you have a valid invitation, there are several ways to travel to the holy city. Check out routes here:

By air

PM Modi launched a dedicated Ayodhya International Airport in December last year. Several airlines have announced special flights to the city on the occasion of the grand ceremony. Visitors can also take flights to Mahayogi Gokrakhnat Airport, Gorakhpur or Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, and Prayagraj or Varanasi airports.

By train

In line with the airport, a dedicated Ayodhya railway station is well-connected by railways of different zones. Depending on the states or cities where the visitors are arriving, several trains are available.

By road

Several public and private service buses that operate regularly to Ayodhya are available. Buses from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Delhi, and other major cities are provided by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.

Notably, people can also watch the Ram Mandir inauguration online. Viewers can log on to NDTV's website and social media handles to virtually take part in the inauguration ceremony. Users can click on ndtv.com/live. The updates will also be provided on NDTV live blog. The event will also be streamed live on NDTV's regional websites, as well as NDTV India portal.