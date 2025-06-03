A Hyderabad Link To Ayodhya Temples

Hyderabad has carved its mark on the pathway into the temples of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.

On June 5, 2025, the Ram Mandir will witness the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Darbar along with 14 new temples within the complex. This monumental spiritual milestone coincides with the auspicious festival of Ganga Dussehra.

Artisans from the city-based Anuradha Timbers International have masterfully hand-carved all the stunningly beautiful, intricately hand-carved wooden, sacred doors that have been installed at all the newly constructed temples within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex in Ayodhya.

All carving and carpentry works were executed at a specially established workshop near the temple site in Ayodhya, which was set up prior to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, following the inspiration and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM had earlier appreciated the exquisite craftsmanship of the carved temple doors during his public meetings held in Telangana.

The temples to be consecrated include Ram Darbar on the first floor, housing the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughna, and Hanuman.

Six Temples on the Parkota or Outer Wall of Lord Shiva (Northeast corner), Lord Ganesha (Southeast corner), Lord Hanuman (Southern side), Lord Surya (Southwest corner), Goddess Bhagwati (Northwest corner) and Goddess Annapurna (Northern side)

There are seven temples in the Sapt Mandapam Area of Sage Vashistha, Sage Valmiki,.Sage Agastya, Sage Vishwamitra, Ahalya,.Shabari and Nishadraj.

The ceremonial events will take place from June 3 to 5, 2025, with the grand Pran Pratishtha on the final day.

"This sacred project is proud milestone for us at Anuradha Timbers International. We remain committed to upholding the spiritual and cultural heritage of Bharat through our craftsmanship. With work continuing on several remaining doors for the Parkota, our teams are working around the clock to ensure timely completion with unmatched devotion and precision," Chadalavada Sharath Babu, managing partner of Anuradha Timbers told NDTV.