Ram Mandir Darshan Timings Changed: Know All About It

Amid the large influx of devotees in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, authorities have changed the 'darshan' (worship) timings at the Ram Mandir. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the temple will now be open for devotees from 6 am to 10 pm daily. Earlier, the temple, central to the beliefs of Hindus, used to open its doors at 7 am.

Apart from extending the darshan timings, the temple authorities have also changed the aarti schedule. The Mangala Aarti which used to take place at 4:30 am will now be conducted at 4 am, after which the temple doors will be briefly closed. The Shringar Aarti will be held at 6 am, marking the temple's opening to the public.

The temple trust added that Rajbhog will be offered at 12 noon, when the devotees will be allowed 'darshan'. Meanwhile, the Sandhya Aarti is scheduled at 7 pm during which the temple doors will remain closed for 15 minutes before reopening.

The final aarti of the day, called Shayan Aarti will be performed at 10 pm instead of 9:30 pm after which the temple doors will be closed for the night.

Ever since the temple was consecrated last year, Ayodhya has become a hub of tourists with numbers further inflated due to Maha Kumbh, taking place only 160 kilometres away in Prayagraj. According to the state tourism department, 32.98 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in the first six months of 2024 with Ayodhya and Varanasi accounting for the majority of numbers.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government, a new record was set when over one crore devotees visited the holy city between January 26 and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Notably, the Ram Mandir was built after a long legal battle which culminated in 2019. According to the Supreme Court verdict, the land upon which the Babri Masjid once stood, was allotted to the Hindu side. Meanwhile, the Muslims were granted a piece of land to build a mosque, far away from the contentious spot.