Raksha Bandhan 2021: Here Are Special Wishes And Messages For The Indian Army

Raksha Bandhan is a special day that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (a bracelet made with threads and beads) around the wrist of their brothers who in return promise to protect their sisters from harm. Raksha Bandhan is observed on Purnima (full moon day) of the Shravan month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year it falls on August 22. When it comes to protecting people, none can do it as well as the Indian Army.

And on this day that celebrates the promise to protect, we have curated a list of special messages and wishes to honour the services and sacrifices of the men and women who guard and protect our borders.

Here is a list of Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes and messages for the Indian Army:

1) We wish you eternal happiness this Raksha Bandhan as you surrender your lives for the protection of your countrymen.

2) Life can't be the same if the country isn't protected by brave soldiers. You are the reason we live a happy and safe life. I wish you all a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021.

3) To the bravest and the most loved Indian jawans, sending our best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Thank you for all you do for us and your country. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021.

4) Happy Raksha Bandhan to all my soldier brothers and sisters who continuously protect our nation and its people.

5) I sleep peacefully at night knowing you are sacrificing your sleep to protect ours. This Raksha Bandhan, I salute you for your courage and selfless service towards your country and its citizens. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021.

6) One cannot celebrate Raksha Bandhan without wishing our dear soldiers a Happy Raksha Bandhan.

7) To my army brothers and sisters, thank you for your bravery and courage, and for standing tall between your countrymen and danger. You are our true protectors. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021.

8) Soldiers protect us selflessly with all their hearts without asking for a Rakhi to be tied on their wrists. We hope and pray that God protects our brave jawans from all evil and danger just as they protect us. Happy Raksha Bandhan to each and every soldier in the Indian Army.

9) We may not get the opportunity to tie Rakhi on each of your wrists, but despite that, you promise to protect us. You are always standing like a strong shield protecting us from our enemies and keeping us safe. Wishing the Indian Army a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021.

10) On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we, the citizens of India, are sending our best wishes to our Indian soldiers who have always been there for us whenever we needed them. Happy Raksha Bandhan2021.

A Rakhi for our soldiers from school students

Students from a school in Rajkot, Gujarat, have made nearly 450 Rakhis for soldiers of the Indian Army. The students have even designed the special rakhis in the colours of the national flag to honour the soldiers and their tireless efforts to protect our borders and keep us safe.

In the city of Surat in Gujarat, women have come together and made close to 7,000 Rakhis to send to soldiers manning our borders. This project, which was initiated by the Soch Foundation in Gujarat, will also see to it that each of the Rakhis reaches the soldiers. The organisation will send four of their members to personally tie these handmade Rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers.

The Delhi Public School in Dehradun encouraged its students to craft handmade Rakhis for soldiers of the Indian Army. Along with the Rakhis, the students also sent boxes full of handmade chocolates for the soldiers deployed at our borders.

Another school in Vadodara, Gujarat has collected 3,000 Rakhi's that will be sent to the Indian Army soldiers ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2021. According to the principal of the school, the Rakhi's will be sent to soldiers in Kargil, Siachen, Galwan Valley, and the Sino-Indian border in the state of Arunachal Pradesh as a token of gratitude.