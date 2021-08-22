Raksha Bandhan 2021: PM Modi, Vice President, Other Leaders Extend Greetings

PM Modi tweeted to wish people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Leaders across the nation extended their Raksha Bandhan greetings to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are among those who wished on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on Rakshabandhan and urged people to ensure a safe environment for the women.

"Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times," Vice-Presidents office tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the nation for the festival.

"Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," Amit Shah tweeted.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

रक्षाबंधन के पावन अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 22, 2021

This year too, like last year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I saw on television the way he met sports personalities recently. Being the mother of a sportsperson, I believe he will call me and my family to Delhi for tying a rakhi. My son Sufain Shaikh is one of the world's youngest swimmers who has won many awards."

She said, "This is his (PM Modi's) quality. He is always encouraging people to work for the country. He is doing an appreciable work for the country".

She also spoke about the ongoing pandemic in the country and the vaccination drive in India. She said, "He is handling the vaccination drive smartly. People who used to fear getting vaccination are now getting it with his encouraging words."

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.