Will Hold Our Own 'Parliament' Sessions At Jantar Mantar: Farmers' Leader Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait said that they will hold "Kisan Sansad" at Jantar Mantar (File)

While the Monsoon Session of Parliament is on, the farmers' protest led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is going to take place against the Centre's new farm laws just at a short distance away. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that the farmers will hold their own parliament sessions at Jantar Mantar.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait said, "Parliament is just 150 metres away from Jantar Mantar. We will hold our own Parliament sessions there."

On being asked about arrangements to tackle situations like January 26 Red Fort violence Mr Tikait said, "What do we have to do with hooliganism? Are we miscreants?"

Mr Tikait is moving towards the Singhu border where farmers will gather from across all the demonstration sites and will then move towards Delhi to hold ''Kisan Sansad'' at Jantar Mantar. While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait said that they will hold ''Kisan Sansad'' at Jantar Mantar and also monitor Parliament proceedings.

"I, along with eight others (protesting farmers) will leave for the Singhu border, and then will go to Jantar Mantar. We will hold ''Kisan Sansad'' at Jantar Mantar. We will monitor Parliament proceedings," said BKU leader.

Meanwhile, heavy security is being deployed at the Singhu border and Tikri Border in view of farmers' protests against Jantar Mantar amid the monsoon session of Parliament.

Farmers have been permitted to protest at Jantar Mantar with limited numbers not exceeding 200 persons for Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and six persons for Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) from 11 am to 5 pm daily.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties.

