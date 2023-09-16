Rajya Sabha To Discuss India's Parliamentary Journey During Special Session

Rajya Sabha will hold a discussion on the country's parliamentary journey of 75 years on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament that is being held from September 18 to 22.

The agenda for the first day of the session lists discussion on the parliamentary journey as the main item to be taken up during the day.

The House will take up a discussion on 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 Years starting from Samvidhan Sabha (Constituent Assembly)- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings'.

The government has convened an all-party meeting on September 17 for the smooth function of the two Houses in the Special session of Parliament.

The Parliament is likely to start functioning from the new building during the session.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)