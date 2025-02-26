JMM MP Mahua Maji Injured In Road Accident While Returning From Maha Kumbh

Rajya Sabha MP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji, along with her son Somvit Maji, daughter-in-law Kriti Srivastava Maji, and driver Bhupendra Baskey, were injured in a road accident while returning from the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday.

The accident occurred as they were returning to Ranchi after Mahua Maji and her family's pilgrimage to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh holy dip.

The incident took place in the Latehar Sadar police station area of Jharkhand. All the injured individuals were immediately admitted to the Orchid Hospital in Ranchi for treatment. According to doctors, the condition of all the victims is stable, and they are out of danger.

The accident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday when Mahua Maji's son, Somvit Maji, who was driving the Scorpio, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle collided with a stationary truck near Hotwag, a locality on National Highway 75 in Latehar. Mahua Maji was sitting right behind the driver's seat at the time of the crash.

Doctors reported that Mahua Maji sustained a broken left wrist and a minor crack in her chest bone. Her son, Somvit Maji, suffered only minor injuries and has been treated accordingly. He confirmed that he was recovering well after receiving initial medical care.

Upon receiving the news of the accident, the Latehar district police arrived at the scene and quickly transported the victims to the Latehar Sadar Hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to Ranchi for further medical attention. Mahua Maji sustained the most significant injuries in the incident.

Following the news of her injury, several leaders from the JMM, state government ministers, and others visited the Orchid Hospital in Ranchi.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished her a swift recovery, while BJP state President and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi also expressed hopes for her speedy recovery.

Mr Marandi wrote on social media platform X, “I have received news of JMM's senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji being injured in a road accident. I pray to God for her speedy recovery.”

