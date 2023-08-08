'Nothing Less Than...': Opposition Moves Privilege Motion Against Piyush Goyal

Rajya Sabha Live: Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House will do, they said.

Floor leaders of parties in the opposition alliance INDIA in the Rajya Sabha today submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing them as "traitors", senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said. Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House will do, he added.

"Today at 1300 hrs, the floor leaders of INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha submitted a privilege motion against Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for addressing the Opposition as all of them "traitors". Nothing less than an apology from him on the floor of the House, when it is in order, will do," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

In another tweet moments later, Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha today for the rest of the day because of "the continued refusal of the Modi government to allow an immediate discussion on Manipur on the basis of a mutually negotiated Motion", and "the continued refusal of the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to apologise for the highly objectionable and completely unacceptable remarks he made against leaders of the INDIA parties."

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time till 2 pm amid opposition protest over the ruling party charge that the Congress and its alliance bloc were pushing Chinese propaganda in India.

"Congress and its arrogant coalition parties are supporting Chinese media and hatching conspiracy. This is a serious issue. This issue needs be discussed in the House," Piyush Goyal had said. He further charged that "arrogant coalition parties are helping each other. They are funding the propaganda against the country. What relation Rahul Gandhi has with Communist party and China. The country should know whether they are with India or China..."

Mr Goyal made the remark when BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised the New York Times Report on Newsclick.

The Chairman informed the House that Jairam Ramesh met him in his chamber and told him that Piyush Goyal used an "inappropriate word".

"Let me examine. It will not be in the record of the House," he said.

Mr Goyal, on his part, also urged the Chair to expunge if any unparliamentary remark was made by him in the House.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, "Please examine his (Goyal's) statement. Charges which he levelled against us calling traitor and charge of money....Sir, what is all that?" As the opposition continued their protests and sloganeering, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.