Rajnath Singh, Sheikh Hasina Meet, Discuss Bilateral Concerns

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed issues of mutual concern, including terrorism. Mr Singh is Dhaka on a three-day visit.

"Had an extremely fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka today. We discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," Mr Singh tweeted after his meeting with Hasina at her official residence.

"It is possible to uproot terrorism if all the countries in the region join their hands, " Mr Singh told Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh and India had so far settled several outstanding issues, including the land and boundary agreement, through dialogue.

"We expect that the other issues will be sorted out through talks as well," she said.

She reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to not allow terrorists to carry out their activities against any other country from its soil.

During his visit, Mr Singh will co-chair the 6th India-Bangladesh home minister-level talks on Sunday along with his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal