Morale Of Armed Forces High: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said success is being achieved in neutralising terrorists (File)

The morale of armed forces in the country is high and they are achieving success in neutralising terrorists, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, after two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The JeM terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the group being investigated for his role in the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy, were gunned down in Pulwama's Pinglan area, about 12 km from where a suicide bomber belonging to the terror outfit drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans.

The Pinglan encounter also claimed the lives of four Army personnel.

"Despite all the situations, morale of armed forces is high. You can see how success is being achieved in neutralising terrorists," Mr Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Inaugurating the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) Centre and the National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) in Dwarka, Mr Singh termed cyber crime as the biggest challenge to "a completely digital India".

The national security agencies and police will use facilities at NCFL set up under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC).