Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Facilities At State-Run Defence Manufacturer In Hyderabad

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by the Defence minister at Bharat Dynamics.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Bhanur unit of public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited here and later inaugurated several facilities, an official release from BDL said.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by the minister in the BDL premises and later inaugurated the warhead facility, followed by virtual inauguration of RF (Radio Frequency) Seeker facility located at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit, Central Storage facility at BDL Visakhapatnam Unit which have been set up towards realisation of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing by the company, it said.

The minister also virtually inaugurated infrastructure facilities including a multi-purpose community hall, gymnasium, science laboratories at government junior college, nine additional classrooms at a zilla parishad school, two additional classrooms at an elementary school in a village of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh which was constructed by the defence PSU as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In his address, the minister said the contribution being made by BDL to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' in defence is commendable.

He expressed happiness that BDL is keeping itself future ready by upgrading its strategic infrastructure as well as skills of its human resources.

Mr Singh wished the management to bring more laurels in order to make the nation self-reliant in the coming years, the release added.

