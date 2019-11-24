Home For Every Family In India By 2022, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed BJP workers in Lucknow. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday said that the centre will ensure every family in India has a house by 2022.

"By 2022, there will be no family without a roof above its head. By 2024, our aim is to provide tap water to every home in the country," Mr Singh said at a BJP event in Lucknow.

About healthcare in the country, Mr Singh said, "The government has already made provisions to ensure free treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs to the last person in the country."

At the event, Mr Singh thanked BJP workers for their contribution to the party's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The party workers had a big role to play in the phenomenal victory of the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While we managed to win 282 seats in 2014, the public gave us 303 seats because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its first term," Mr Singh said.

In his speech, Mr Singh also targeted Pakistan and blamed it for running a "terror industry".

"The entire world wants to walk alongside India, but our neighbour Pakistan is running a terror business. When terrorism becomes an industry, all other businesses close by themselves," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.