Rajkot International Airport Commence Flight Operations

Flights operations at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat commenced on Sunday.

Flights operations at the Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat commenced on Sunday with the arrival of the first flight from Indore, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 this year.

The facility has been designed to handle 500 passengers during peak hours, with a plan to scale it up to 2,800 passengers during peak hours with annual passenger handling capacity pegged at 35 lakh passengers, the AAI said in a statement.

The state's second international airport at Rajkot, connecting the western part of Gujarat, will provide direct connectivity for international travellers visiting the city and nearby areas of Saurashtra. The facility will boost trade, tourism, education and heavy and small-scale industries of the region, it stated.

Moreover, its 3,040-meter-long runway is equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the facilitation of 24 X 7 operations, it said and added that the airport is suitable for parking 14 aircraft to cater to more flights.

