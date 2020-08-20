Rajiv Gandhi's Contributions To IT Sector Will Always Be Remembered: Vice President

Born on this day in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister between 1984 and 1989.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his contributions to the IT sector will always be remembered.

Born on this day in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister between 1984 and 1989.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. His contributions to IT sector will always be remembered," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. Rajiv Gandhi took charge of the Congress in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi was India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

The Congress party observes Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary as Sadbhavna Diwas to promote national integration and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

