PM Modi, Congress Leaders Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The Congress leader was assassinated on this day by a suicide bomber during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

"On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi," Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi's party, the Congress, also shared a small video of him on Twitter this morning.

"The man who felt the pulse of a young India & steered us towards a brighter future. The man who understood the needs of the young & old and was loved by one and all," it said.

Rajiv Gandhi dedicated his life towards empowering women and advocating for a more equal society, it said in another tweet.

In his tribute, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal remembered Rajiv Gandhi as a visionary and a caring and a kind human being.

Rajiv Gandhi, youngest PM of India, was a visionary like no other. He was caring, loving & a kind human being. He envisioned & worked towards a brighter future for all Indians. As we remember him today, may he continue to inspire many more generations.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Shri #RajivGandhi on his death anniversary. He was a visionary leader and a great human being. Rajiv ji's vision and efforts to develop our nation will always be remembered," Congress leader Naveen Jindal tweeted.

At 40 years, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day.