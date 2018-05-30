Rajinikanth's Film 'Kaala' Not To Be Released In Karnataka Over Cauvery Row

The film industry is upset with Rajinikanth's reported statement that whichever government comes to power Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing.
"A decision has been taken that Rajinikanth's movie will neither be distributed nor screened anywhere in Karnataka," KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu said, admitting that the actor's statement on Cauvery issue made them take such a decision.
The KFCC president also said the ban on distribution and screening of Rajinikanth movies will continue. "The ban will remain because neither will he apologise for his statement nor are we going to pardon him," Mr Govindu said.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently asked Rajinikanth to visit the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam to see the status of water level before passing any comments.
The film star has often faced the wrath of pro-Kannada organisations for his comments on Cauvery issue. The actor has a great fan following in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru and Kolar where there is a sizable Tamil population.