Rajinikanth's Film 'Kaala' Not To Be Released In Karnataka Over Cauvery Row The film industry is upset with Rajinikanth's reported statement that whichever government comes to power Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Actor and politician Rajinikanth movie 'Kaala' is due for release on June 7. (File photo) Bengaluru: Following Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery row in which he asked Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery water, as mandated by the Supreme Court, the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce or KFCC on Tuesday decided not to allow screening of his movie 'Kaala', due for release on June 7.



The film industry is upset with



"A decision has been taken that Rajinikanth's movie will neither be distributed nor screened anywhere in Karnataka," KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu said, admitting that the actor's statement on Cauvery issue made them take such a decision.



The KFCC president also said the ban on distribution and screening of Rajinikanth movies will continue. "The ban will remain because neither will he apologise for his statement nor are we going to pardon him," Mr Govindu said.



Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had recently asked Rajinikanth to visit the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam to see the status of water level before passing any comments.



The film star has often faced the wrath of pro-Kannada organisations for his comments on Cauvery issue. The actor has a great fan following in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru and Kolar where there is a sizable Tamil population.





