Rajinikanth Stable, Likely To Be Home By Thursday: Hospital

Amid reports that megastar Rajinikanth has been hospitalised and a lack of clarity about exactly why, a hospital in Chennai has released a reassuring statement saying that he has undergone a successful heart procedure and should be home in two days.

In the statement released on Tuesday, the Greams Road unit of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said Mr Rajinikanth was admitted there on Monday because he had a swelling in the main blood vessel (aorta) leaving the heart. The hospital said a non-surgical, transcatheter method was used to treat the 76-year-old and a stent was placed in the aorta, sealing off the swelling.

"We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days," the statement said.

The actor has been busy promoting 'Vettaiyan' by director Gnanavel Raja, which is slated for an October 10 release, and shooting for 'Coolie'directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He had returned to Chennai a few days ago.

Mr Rajinikanth had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and had cited his "frail health" to abandon his plans of entering politics.

