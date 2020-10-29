'Leaked Letter Not Mine, But Info On Health True': Rajinikanth Amid Speculation

Speculation started over Rajinikanth's formal entry into politics after a letter emerged

Actor Rajinikanth today said he would announce his political stand at an "appropriate time" amid speculation over his plans because of a buzz over a leaked letter. "The letter is not mine but the information on my health and doctors' advice is true," Rajinikanth said in a statement.

"I shall discuss with Rajini Makkal Mandram and shall announce my political stand at an appropriate time," the actor said.

Speculation started over Rajinikanth's formal entry into politics after a letter emerged, which said the coronavirus pandemic had hit his plans.

The letter seemed to indicate that the actor had been advised by doctors to restrict his movement since he has a kidney condition.