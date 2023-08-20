Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Ram Mandir, Hanuman Temple In Ayodhya

Rajinikanth offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday (ANI)

Superstar Rajinikanth offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Sunday and saw the construction work. He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and paid obeisance.

"I wished to come here for a long time and I am fortunate that the wish has been fulfilled. If Lord wishes, I will come again after the construction of the temple is completed," Rajinikanth told reporters.

At the Ram Janmabhoomi, he was welcomed by senior officials, including the Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, the Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar and the Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh.

The chief priest of the Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das presented Rajinikanth a model of the Ram temple and a stole with the name of Lord Ram woven on it.

Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple told news agency PTI that the actor spent around 10 minutes at the temple.

"I express my thanks to Rajinikanth ji. Today, people from different parts of the country, of different professions and Bollywood are being attracted towards Ayodhya," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

The Tamil superstar reached Lucknow on Friday to promote his film "Jailer", which hit the screens on August 10. On Saturday, he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actor said his meeting with the UP Chief Minister was "very good".

On Saturday afternoon, Rajinikanth along with UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya watched "Jailer" in Lucknow.

