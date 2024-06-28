Rajasthan Woman's In-Laws Perform Her Last Rites Without Telling Parents, Case Filed

Efforts are being made to arrest the five accused, police said (Representational)

A 21-year-old married woman died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Dausa district with her in-laws performing her last rites without informing her parents, police said on Friday.

Five people, including the victim Sunita Devi's husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and uncle-in-law, have been booked under sections 304B (dowry death) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Singh Meena said.

The DSP said that when Sunita's parents reached the spot, the funeral pyre was already burning in the field, and her in-laws had fled away.

"By the time the police reached the spot, the body of the woman was almost burnt. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence," he said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the five accused. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)