Rajasthan Woman, Lover Get Life Sentence For Killing Her Husband

Nirmal Malav was found dead behind a school in Khajuria village in 2017. (Representational)

A court in Rajasthan's Baran district on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old woman and her lover to life term for the murder of her husband five years ago.

Additional district judge Preeti Nayak convicted Seema Malav of Khajuria village and Surendra Malav of nearby Kadianohar village for the murder of Nirmal Malav (25) and also slapped fines of Rs 25,000 on each of them, additional public prosecutor Rais Ahmed Khan said.

Nirmal Malav was found dead behind a school in Khajuria village on July 29, 2017, following which his father had lodged a case of murder against unidentified persons at the Chipabarod police station, he said.

During investigation of the case, police found that Nirmal Malav's wife Seema had been in a relationship with Surendra since before her marriage. The woman was not happy with her marriage and conspired with her lover to kill Nirmal Malav, the prosecutor said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)