Rajasthan Woman Jumps Into Water Tank With Infant Son, Both Die: Cops

A woman and her 10-month-old son died after she allegedly jumped into a water tank in a farm in Jaisalmer, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday night.

The incident came to light when the woman's husband did not find them, police said the couple had married four years back and used to live on the farm, police said.

"Reasons for the suicide are not clear and the matter is being probed further," he said.

