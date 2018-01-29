Rajasthan, West Bengal By-Election LIVE: Voting Begins For Parliamentary, Assembly Bypolls Seats

New Delhi: Polling for the Lok Sabha seats of Alwar and Ajmer in Rajasthan and Uluberia in West Bengal, and bypoll to assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Rajasthan and Noapara in West Bengal has begun. Over 38 lakh voters would decide the fate of 41 candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar, and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh. In a first, EVM machines with photos of candidates on them would be used for polling, which would take place from 8am to 6pm. Eleven candidates in Alwar, 23 in Ajmer and eight candidates in Mandalgarh are in the fray. Bypolls in West Bengal are also being held, with voting in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly seat amid tight security.
Here are the live updates of the By-Election in Rajasthan and West Bengal :
Former Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Jitendra Singh cast his vote at a voting center in Alwar's Moti Dungri.
In Ajmer, 6,000 security personnel have been sent to ensure smooth polling. 5,000 security personnel have been sent to Alwar.
Voting for Ajmer Lok Sabha seat by-poll begins; BJP's Bhupender Yadav casts his vote at a voting centre in Kundan Nagar
The Rajasthan by-elections assume significance after the Rajput groups - upset over the release of "Padmaavat" - declared that they would vote against the BJP.
Voting for Alwar Lok Sabha seat by-poll begins; Visuals from a polling booth in Subhash Nagar.
Voting for Uluberia Lok Sabha seat by-poll: Voting had temporarily stopped at Booth no. 231 after the voting machine had stopped functioning.
