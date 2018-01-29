In Rajasthan Bypolls Today, Prestige Battle For Vasundhara Raje: 10 Facts

The Rajasthan bypolls come ahead of the assembly elections in the state later this year.

Jaipur: By-elections being held today for two parliament seats and one assembly seat in Rajasthan are seen to test of the popularity of the BJP government, which hopes to win a second straight term in assembly elections later this year. The Congress hopes an anti-incumbency sentiment and the anger of the Rajputs against the ruling party will help it win all three - the Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh assembly seat. Votes will be counted on Thursday, February 1.