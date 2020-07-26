Rajasthan Live Updates: Congress Will Gherao PM's House If Necessary, Says Ashok Gehlot

A day after leading a dharna at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said if necessary, the Congress MLAs will meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the prime minister's residence to settle the crisis in the state.
At a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Mr Gehlot indicated that the plan was to have a floor test to prove that the majority of Congress MLAs and allies are with him in the tussle for power.
"He said the government has the majority and wants to go to the assembly floor," a statement issued by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi after the CLP meeting said.
The CLP meeting was held at the hotel where the MLAs in the Gehlot camp are holed up for days.
"The chief minister asked us to remain prepared to stay longer at the hotel. If required, he said, we would go to meet the President and would also hold a dharna outside the prime minister's residence," a party leader said.
The Rajasthan Governor must call an assembly session to let the Congress prove its majority, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said, alleging that the BJP's conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government was now clear.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told Congress MLAs on Saturday that he was ready to go to the President of India to make sure that what he calls a "BJP conspiracy" to stall a test of strength does not succeed. Mr Gehlot, who protested for hours at Governor Kalraj Mishra's home on Friday to press for an assembly session, held meetings with Congress MLAs and his cabinet on Saturday, after which a fresh proposal was drawn up and passed by the cabinet. Mr Mishra had last night asked Mr Gehlot to re-submit the request for an assembly session, citing six objections. This proposal will be sent to the Governor soon.