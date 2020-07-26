Rajasthan Live Updates: Congress Will Gherao PM's House If Necessary, Says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said if necessary, Congress hold a sit-in outside the prime minister's home.

A day after leading a dharna at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said if necessary, the Congress MLAs will meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the prime minister's residence to settle the crisis in the state.

At a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Mr Gehlot indicated that the plan was to have a floor test to prove that the majority of Congress MLAs and allies are with him in the tussle for power.

"He said the government has the majority and wants to go to the assembly floor," a statement issued by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi after the CLP meeting said.

The CLP meeting was held at the hotel where the MLAs in the Gehlot camp are holed up for days.

"The chief minister asked us to remain prepared to stay longer at the hotel. If required, he said, we would go to meet the President and would also hold a dharna outside the prime minister's residence," a party leader said.

Here are the Live Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

Jul 26, 2020 08:26 (IST) BJP Conspiracy Clear, Governor Must Call Assembly Session: Rahul Gandhi

The Rajasthan Governor must call an assembly session to let the Congress prove its majority, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said, alleging that the BJP's conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government was now clear.



"The country is ruled in accordance with the law and constitution. Governments are formed and run based on people's mandate. BJP's conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to 8 crore people of Rajasthan. The governor must call assembly session so that the truth comes before the country," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Read





