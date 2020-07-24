BJP Conspiracy Clear, Governor Must Call Assembly Session: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the BJP was conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Governor must call an assembly session to let the Congress prove its majority, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said, alleging that the BJP's conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government was now clear.

"The country is ruled in accordance with the law and constitution. Governments are formed and run based on people's mandate. BJP's conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to 8 crore people of Rajasthan. The governor must call assembly session so that the truth comes before the country," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress, which has been struggling to contain the crisis triggered by an open revolt led by sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Friday opened a new front against the Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for his role which they say is helping the rebels.

Earlier in the day, party MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp ended a five-hour sit-in at the governor's residence Raj Bhawan after an assurance from him that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session, a party leader said.

The governor, however, wanted the state government's clarification on some points before he makes the announcement, according to Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The MLAs went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, complaining that the Governor was sitting on letter that the Cabinet had sent seeking an assembly session on Monday.

There were unprecedented scenes, where the Chief Minister and around 100 Congress MLAs sat on protest, shouting slogans, and refused to budge until he made an announcement.

The governor came out and told the Chief Minister that he was getting legal opinion since the Supreme Court is hearing the case.

Legal experts say that the governor has no option but to accept the recommendation of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet and convene the assembly session, news agency PTI reported.

The governor, in a statement, said the "purpose of calling the session has not been given and no agenda has been proposed" in the four-line proposal.

The governor told NDTV that he had not said "no" to Mr Gehlot's request. "I have not decided yet. Whatever I do will be according to the rules," Kalraj Mishra said amid reports that he may even cite coronavirus restrictions to hold off on a session.

Mr Gehlot, 69, is going all out for a test of strength after Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels threatening his government scored a reprieve from the Rajasthan High Court on Friday. There can be no action for now on disqualification notices sent to the rebels last week, the court said. This means the Speaker cannot take any action against the rebels until the larger constitutional question of his powers is decided. That question will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The BJP has denied any role in crisis despite Team Pilot taking shelter in the party-ruled Haryana and being protected from an investigation by the Rajasthan Police. Mr Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by luring the rebels.