Rajasthan Political Crisis Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Holds Cabinet Meeting At His Residence To Discuss Assembly Session Plan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a cabinet meeting at his residence on Friday night. During the meeting that went on well past midnight, lasting for nearly two and half hours, the cabinet discussed the six points raised by the state Governor regarding calling as assembly session.



Governor Kalraj Mishra has not called the session despite requests from Mr Gehlot. On Friday, Mr Gehlot and over 100 MLAs supporting him protested for more than four hours at the Governor house, accusing him of sitting on the request of calling an assembly session because he was "under pressure" to stall a test of strength.

The governor, however, said he needed the state government's response on few points before making any announcement, claiming that Mr Gehlot had not given any "justification" or "agenda" for calling the session on such a short notice.

Ashok Gehlot, 69, is going all out for a test of strength after Sachin Pilot and other Congress rebels threatening his government scored a reprieve from the Rajasthan High Court on Friday.

The Congress has a narrow lead over the opposition and is only one past the majority mark of 101 in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Team Pilot claims the support of 30 MLAs, but so far, the evidence points to only 19. The BJP has 72. Including smaller parties and independent members, the opposition has 97 at the moment.

Here are the Live Updates on Rajasthan Political Crisis:

Jul 25, 2020 07:56 (IST) At late-night meet, Ashok Gehlot cabinet discusses Governor's 6 points



The cabinet passed a proposal to call the assembly session, which will be sent to the Governor this morning. It was decided in the cabinet meeting that the agenda of the assembly session will be coronavirus and the economic crisis, sources said. (Read full story here