'If Governor Is Being Threatened...': BJP Leader On Ashok Gehlot Remarks

Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will not be responsible if masses gherao Raj Bhavan.

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accused by the Congress of conspiring to topple the government in Rajasthan, today hit out at Ashok Gehlot over the Chief Minister's comments that his government will not be responsible if people of the state "gherao" the Governor's house.

"When the Governor himself is being threatened by the Chief Minister, it is useless for people in Rajasthan who are stricken by theft, robbery, rape, murder and violent clashes to appeal to the Chief Minister for their safety," Mr Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

जहां राज्यपाल को स्वयं मुख्यमंत्री धमका कर असुरक्षित महसूस करवाए, वहां चोरी, डकैती, बलात्कार, हत्या और हिंसक झड़पों से त्रस्त राजस्थान वासियों को मुख्यमंत्री के आगे अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए गुहार लगाना बेकार है!



BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, accused Mr Gehlot of instigating public against the Governor.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is instigating public against Governor. I still demand CRPF should be deployed in Raj Bhawan. Ashok Gehlot's proposal had flows that's why it was rejected. He wants to call assembly just to disqualify rebel MLAs," he told NDTV.

On Friday, Mr Gehlot -- who has accused the Governor Kalraj Mishra of sitting on the request of calling an assembly session -- held a protest for more than four hours at Governor's house to press forth his demand for an Assembly session.

"The entire state is with us. People are with us. If the masses surround the Raj Bhawan in protest, we will not be responsible," Mr Gehlot had told reporters shortly before visiting the Governor's house with MLAs supporting him.

The chief minister's remark saw a strongly-worded response from the Governor. "Who should I speak to for my security? "Today, on July 24, I watched your remarks on electronic media, in which you tried to give a political colour to Constitutional requests and Constitutional decision-making. I am sad and hurt because of it," the Governor said.

On Friday, Mr Gehlot submitted a list of 102 MLAs to the Governor, who asked him to send a fresh request for a session.

Late on Friday night, Mr Gehlot chaired a cabinet meeting at his residence where six points raised by the state Governor regarding calling as assembly session were discussed. It was decided in the cabinet meeting that the agenda of the assembly session will be coronavirus and the economic crisis, sources said.

Mr Gehlot believes he has the number to prove his majority in the House and if he wins the trust vote, there can't be another for the next six months.

According to the rules, rebels can be disqualified if they vote against their party, in violation of the whip. But their votes will be counted as valid.