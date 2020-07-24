'Who Should I Speak To For My Safety': Governor Writes To Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra today shot off a strongly-worded letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who, along with his around 100 MLAs, protested at his official residence in Jaipur, demanding an urgent assembly session amid a raging political crisis. "Who should I speak to for my security?" the Governor said, reacting to the Congress leader's remark that his government will not be responsible if people of the state "gherao" Raj Bhavan.

"Today, on July 24, I watched your remarks on electronic media, in which you tried to give a political colour to Constitutional request and Constitutional decision-making. I am sad and hurt because of it," the Governor said.

"If any letter/incident that comes from you, I have to take a decision consistent with the Constitution, and I have this right," he added.

Mr Gehlot, facing a rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot and around 19 Congress MLAs, on Friday demanded an assembly session "as soon as possible" and protested for more than four hours at Mr Mishra's house, accusing him of sitting on the request because he was "under pressure" to stall a test of strength. The Chief Minister submitted a list of 102 MLAs to the Governor, who asked him to send a fresh request for a session.

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed at Mr Mishra's house as the Chief Minister and the MLAs loyal to him refused to clear out the premises until there demand was met. "Call a session now...We want justice..," the MLAs chanted, sitting in the lawns.

In the presser, Mr Gehlot claimed he had called the Governor on Thursday. "I told him you must follow your conscience and preserve the decorum of your constitutional post. The people of Rajasthan are with us. If the masses surround the Raj Bhawan in protest, we will not be responsible," he told reporters.