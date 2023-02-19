Family Of Man Linked To Muslim Men's Murder Claims Violent Raid, Cops Deny

Srikant Pandit is wanted in the killing of two Muslim men in Haryana.

The Rajasthan Police has denied the allegation of a woman who said her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was assaulted during a raid at her house.

Her son, Srikant Pandit, is an accused in the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men by cow vigilantes. Pandit is a member of the cow vigilante group led by local Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar.

Dulari Devi, Pandit's mother, in her complaint also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons.

Senior police officer Shyam Singh claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana Police had indeed gone to Pandit's home, but they never entered it.

"The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused, that is why they are levelling these allegations," he said.

Five men have been charged for allegedly kidnapping and killing two men whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday. The two victims, Junaid and Nasir, were allegedly kidnapped from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

While one suspect has been arrested in the case, Monu and Pandit are among the four on the run.

Dulari Devi alleged that a team of Rajasthan Police assaulted her family members, and kicked her pregnant daughter-in-law in the stomach, which caused her to have a miscarriage.

More than 40 personnel of the Rajasthan Police forcibly entered her house and asked about the whereabouts of Srikant, she alleged.

"When I told them that my son was not at home, they thrashed me and my son's pregnant wife Kamlesh. They abused us and took away my two sons, Vishnu and Rahul, with them, and we still don't know about their whereabouts," she claimed.

"The cops also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant in her stomach and she started having stomach pain. She was admitted to Mandi Khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead," she claimed. Her daughter-in-law is still hospitalised in critical condition, she said.

Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and was booked in five cases at different police stations, a police officer said.

Shyam Singh had earlier said a police case was registered at Gopalgarh Police Station against five people - Anil, Srikant, Rinku Saini, Lokesh Singhla, and Monu - on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.