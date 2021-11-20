2 Crushed By Car Outside Jaisalmer Railway Station In Rajasthan, 5 Injured

Rajasthan News: The injured were rushed to the district hospital, police said. (Representational)

Two persons sitting on the roadside were crushed to death by a car, while five others sustained injuries, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night when both the people who died, as well as the injured, were sitting by the roadside outside a railway station, police said.

The people who died were identified by the police as Kailash (35) and Suresh (30), both from Bhopal.

They were rushed to the district hospital where they were declared dead by the doctors, police said, adding, a search is on for the driver who ran away from the accident scene.