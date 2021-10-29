Congress Wins Majority Of Alwar, Dholpur Zila Parishad Member Seats In Rajasthan

The results were announced after the counting of votes on Friday (Representational)

The ruling Congress party on Saturday won the majority of seats in the elections for the Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad members.

It also won 208 out of total 492 seats of Panchayat Samiti members while the BJP won 158 in both districts.

The results for the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections in the two districts, which were held in three phases, was announced after the counting of votes on Friday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress has got a huge majority in the Panchayati Raj elections of Alwar and Dholpur districts.

“Thanks to all the voters and thanks to the workers for the victory,” he tweeted.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra said the results have shown a mirror to the BJP.

The Congress won 24 out of 49 seats of members in Alwar Zila Parishad while BJP got 21 seats and four independents won.

In Dholpur, the Congress won 17 out of total 23 seats while the BJP bagged the remaining six seats.

The ruling party is in full majority to form a board in Alwar Zila Parishad while in Dholpur Zila Parishad, it is in a position to form it with the help of independents.

Out of 492 seats of 22 Panchayat Samiti in Dholpur and Alwar, results of 491 have been declared.

The Congress won 208, BJP 158, BSP 12 and independent 113 seats.

The election of Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhan will be held on October 30 while Up-Zila Pramukh and Up-Pradhan of Panchayat Samitis will be elected on October 31.

