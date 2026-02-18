Who Is Rakibul Hussain, Cited As Reason Behind Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah's Resignation

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah quit the party this week, apparently citing party MP Rakibul Hussain as a major reason behind his shocking resignation, which came ahead of the assembly polls.

Borah alleged that Hussain holds the reins of Congress in Assam and that party MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is the party's state unit chief, is merely a figurehead. Hussain has not yet directly responded to Borah's allegations, but he said he would discuss them in a few days.

Who Is Rakibul Hussain

Rakibul Hussain is an MP from Dhubri and a former minister in the Tarun Gogoi government. He is recognised as the most powerful Muslim Congress leader in Assam.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hussain defeated AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri seat by over 10 lakh votes. His victory margin was among the highest in the country. Ajmal had previously won from Dhubri for three consecutive terms.

Before becoming an MP, Hussain served as an MLA from the Samaguri assembly seat in Nagaon district for twenty-three years, from 2001 to 2024. In the by-election held after his election, Congress gave his son, Tanjil Hussain, a ticket, but he failed to maintain his father's five-term victory.

Rakibul Hussain Is Key To Congress In Assam

Rakibul Hussain is a key part of Congress's strategy for the Assam assembly elections, which are expected to be held in March-April.

Hussain was close to former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, which is why his son, Gaurav Gogoi, trusts him immensely.

Congress also needs a leader like Hussain to prevent the resurgence of a regional party like the AIUDF in Assam, where the Muslim population is approximately 30 per cent.

In the last assembly elections, the Congress had an alliance with the AIUDF. This time, to come close to forming a government in Assam, the Congress will need to sweep minority-dominated seats.

However, experts in Assamese politics say that Hussain's image is not good in Upper Assam. The BJP accuses him of protecting infiltrators while he was the forest minister in the state government.

Bhupen Borah To Join BJP

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22.

The announcement came after the senior BJP leader visited Borah's residence in Guwahati on Tuesday, a day after he resigned from the Congress.

The two leaders met for about one and a half hours.

Sarma said that Borah, who was the state Congress president from 2021 to 2025, has struggled for a long time in the opposition party. He said he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants.