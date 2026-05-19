Watch: Rajasthan MLA Ravindra Bhati Pours Petrol On Himself At Barmer Collectorate

The situation escalated in Rajasthan's Barmer on Tuesday after independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati allegedly poured petrol on himself to protest the administration's inaction amid an ongoing agitation against a mining company.

The incident occurred when Bhati, along with protesters, tried to enter the Barmer collectorate office, but police stopped them at the gate and prevented them from going inside.

Angered by this, Bhati poured petrol on himself, triggering panic and chaos among the protesters.

A video of the incident is now circulating on social media, showing Bhati pouring petrol from a bottle on himself while saying he "won't tolerate atrocities against labourers."

"Mujhe maaro, unhe mat maaro" ("Kill me, don't kill them"), Bhati can be heard saying in the video during the clash with police.

After this, Police personnel quickly intervened and restrained him. He was later taken inside the collectorate office.

Bhati, the MLA from Barmer's Sheo constituency, has been protesting for over two weeks against the state-owned mining company, Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited.

Locals have been protesting against the company for over a month in Barmer's Giral village alleging it had promised jobs to residents but is now removing many local youths from work.

The protesters are demanding eight-hour work shifts as per labour laws, priority for locals in jobs, and fulfilment of the employment promises made by the company.

The protest intensified after Bhati joined the agitation.