Rajasthan Girl Allegedly Raped By Father, Brother Dies By Suicide: Police

The girl's father fled from his house before a police team reached there. (Representational)

A man allegedly raped his daughter in Jalore district of Rajasthan, following which his son died by suicide when he came to know of the incident, the police said today.

The minor girl's brother came to know of the alleged rape after an audio clip surfaced in which the girl is purportedly narrating the whole incident to her aunt, the police said.

The police have started investigations after the 32-minute audio clip surfaced on Saturday. On the same day, the girl's brother died after jumping into the Narmada canal in the Sanchore area of the district, a police officer said.

The girl's father had fled from his house before a police team reached there, the officer said, adding that a hunt for him was on.

According to the police, the statement of the girl was being recorded.

In the purported audio clip, the girl tells her aunt that on one occasion her father took her in his car on the pretext of buying her a mobile phone and raped her. It was not clear from the conversation when the alleged incident took place.

She also says in the clip that her mother had asked her father to take her brother along on that day, but he refused.

The girl is also heard telling her aunt that her father had made sexual advances earlier when she would be asleep. She claims that her father neither let her go out of the house alone nor let her speak to anyone in the family. In the clip, she also tells the aunt that her mother had scolded her when she shouted at her father over his behaviour.