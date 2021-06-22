Man Threatens To Immolate Self Over Alleged Non-Investigation Of Daughter's Rape Case By Police

The 45-year-old man accused the police of not investigating the rape case properly. (Representational)

A 45-year-old man, whose daughter was allegedly raped, poured an inflammable substance on himself and threatened to die by suicide in front of the IG office in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Tuesday, the police said.

He accused the police of not investigating the rape case properly.

Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur Devendra Vishnoi said the man went to Bharatpur IG office along with his daughter and two others and poured an inflammable substance on himself.

"He was caught before he could take any further step and was detained," the SP said.

He said that the man had lodged a case with Kaman police station in July last year while alleging that his daughter was raped.

"The girl had eloped with one Vakil on 18 July 2020 and their relatives found them in Chandigarh. The girl was brought back and after six days, a rape case was registered against Vakil and his three brothers," the SP said.

During investigation, it became clear that Vakil's brothers had no involvement but the man was not convinced, he added.

