Rajasthan Man, Missing For 5 Years, Traced To Pakistan Jail The police said the villager's 60-year-old father Bhairon Bheel has confirmed his identity.

Share EMAIL PRINT It is not clear how Jugraj Bheel strayed into Pakistan. (Representational) Jaipur: A 20-year-old man, who was missing for five years, has been traced to a Pakistan jail. The man is a resident of Rajasthan's Bundi district. The police came to know about his whereabouts after they received an inquiry to verify his nationality.



Bundi district superintendent of police Yogesh Yadav said they received an inquiry to verify Jugraj Bheel's nationality. He said the youth, now 25, is in a jail in Pakistan. He said, "We have found his family members in Rampuria village, falling in Dabi police station area."



The police said the villager's 60-year-old father Bhairon Bheel has confirmed that the man is his son Jugraj Bheel.



The family members said that Jugraj Bheel was mentally disturbed, but they didn't know how he landed up in Pakistan.



"His family members have said that Jugraj was mentally disturbed but they do not know how he strayed into Pakistan," Mr Yadav said.



The Bundi district police received a report from the Rajasthan police headquarter last month seeking information about Jugraj Bheel.



This is the second such case in Rajasthan in about a fortnight. Last month, the family of a Jaipur man, untraceable for 36 years, learnt that he is lodged in a jail in Pakistan.



An inquiry into the case of 68-year-old Gajanand Sharma had revealed that he was lodged in Pakistan jail.



He had gone missing 36 years ago from his home in the Jaipur's Brahampuri area. A police investigation confirmed his nationality and traced his family members.



With inputs from PTI



A 20-year-old man, who was missing for five years, has been traced to a Pakistan jail. The man is a resident of Rajasthan's Bundi district. The police came to know about his whereabouts after they received an inquiry to verify his nationality.Bundi district superintendent of police Yogesh Yadav said they received an inquiry to verify Jugraj Bheel's nationality. He said the youth, now 25, is in a jail in Pakistan. He said, "We have found his family members in Rampuria village, falling in Dabi police station area."The police said the villager's 60-year-old father Bhairon Bheel has confirmed that the man is his son Jugraj Bheel.The family members said that Jugraj Bheel was mentally disturbed, but they didn't know how he landed up in Pakistan."His family members have said that Jugraj was mentally disturbed but they do not know how he strayed into Pakistan," Mr Yadav said.The Bundi district police received a report from the Rajasthan police headquarter last month seeking information about Jugraj Bheel.This is the second such case in Rajasthan in about a fortnight. Last month, the family of a Jaipur man, untraceable for 36 years, learnt that he is lodged in a jail in Pakistan.An inquiry into the case of 68-year-old Gajanand Sharma had revealed that he was lodged in Pakistan jail. He had gone missing 36 years ago from his home in the Jaipur's Brahampuri area. A police investigation confirmed his nationality and traced his family members. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter