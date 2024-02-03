Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide After Drowning Teen Son In Pond: Cops

The reason behind the incident is not clear, police said (Representational)

A man allegedly drowned his 10-year-old son in a pond and later committed suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

The body of Jitendra Ojha (48) has been recovered while the search is on for the minor's body, SP Bikaner Tejaswani Gautam said.

She said that Mr Ojha drowned his son in a pond in Kolayat area on Friday evening.

Another police official said that the man took his son to the pond and pushed him. When the boy tried to save himself, Mr Ojha forcefully pushed him into deep waters and later committed suicide.

CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media.

The reason behind the incident is not clear and the matter is being investigated, police said.



