Rajasthan Man Beaten To Death For 'Harassing' Woman; 8 Arrested: Cops

8 people arrested after a family beat a man to death in Rajasthan for allegedly harassing a woman

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after nearly a dozen family members of a woman attacked him with sticks, iron rods and stones at a village in Rajasthan for harassing her, police said on Tuesday.

Cases have been filed against nine people, including the woman and eight of them arrested in connection with the killing, they said. The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Tokiya, who also went by the name Raju Bagri, a resident of the village. He was allegedly a notorious goon in the village and was involved in several crimes and unlawful activities including harassing and troubling women in the village, Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalchand Meena said.

Raju Bagri had allegedly harassed the 22-year-old married woman of the village on Monday last week, following which she filed a police case against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Upset over the incident, her family members wanted to avenge the act and teach Raju Bagri a "lesson", the police officer said, adding that he was attacked with sticks and stones while walking through a route in the village.

Raju Bagri suffered critical injuries in the attack and was declared 'brought dead' at the local hospital, he further added.

On the report by family members of the man who was killed, the police filed a case of murder under sections of the IPC against nine people, including the woman, the police officer said. He said that eight of the accused have been arrested.

The police handed over Raju Bagri's body to his family after a forensic test on Monday afternoon, he added.

The eight accused would be produced before the court on Tuesday evening and remand for their interrogation would be sought, he said.

