Rajasthan Man, 23, Put On Dialysis After Wrong Blood Transfusion: Official

A 23-year-old man was allegedly transfused with the wrong type of blood that led to complications in both kidneys at the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here, officials said on Thursday.

The patient, Sachin Sharma, a resident of Bandikui town, was admitted to the Trauma Centre of the hospital after he suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Kotputli city.

The matter came to the fore when Sachin was being attended to at the hospital, SMS Hospital Superintendent Achal Sharma said.

He said the patient's blood group is O positive but he was transfused with AB positive blood.

An official familiar with the matter said due to the wrong blood transfusion, both kidneys of the patient developed complications and he was put on dialysis which led to further deterioration in his health condition.

Mr Sharma said a special committee has been formed to probe the matter and action will be taken accordingly.

A medical team has been assigned to take care of the patient and he has shown improvement, the hospital superintendent added.

No case has been filed by the victim's family or the hospital authority, police said.

