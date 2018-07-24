Rajasthan Lawmaker Uses Turban To Save Man From Being Washed Away

BJP lawmaker Mangal Ram who lives near the nullah rushed to the stuck man's aide along with his security personnel.

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 20:11 IST
Mangal Ram took off his turban and threw it towards the stuck man who latched on to it

Jaipur: 

In a dramatic rescue, a quick-thinking Rajasthan lawmaker used his turban to pull out a man, stuck on a flooded bridge over a nullah, moments before he could have been swept away.

Riding a motorcyle, Kishori Lal Meena, 50, was crossing the submerged bridge over the Kartarpura nullah near Imli phatak when he got stuck midway.

Mr Ram took off his turban and threw it towards Meena who latched on to it. The legislator along with his security officers pulled out Meena just in time.

"The man was shouting for help and hearing this, I along with my gunmen and others rushed there and saw him trapped," the lawmaker who represents the Kathumar constituency of Alwar district told PTI.

"Without any delay, we reached near him in the flowing water and saved him in time," he added.

Last year in August, a CA student was washed away in the same nullah. His body was found days later. 

