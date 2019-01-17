Rajasthan Lawmaker Disrupts Governor's Address To House

Hanuman Beniwal raised the issue as soon as the house assembled. (FILE)

A Rajasthan MLA from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on Thursday tried to disrupt Governor Kalyan Singh's address to the assembly, raising demands for the procurement of moong beans from farmers.

Hanuman Beniwal raised the issue as soon as the house assembled. But Governor Singh began his address anyway.

Governor Singh congratulated the newly-elected MLAs and carried on with the address, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal requested him to table the speech.

The governor continued addressing the House for some more time, but he tabled the speech after reading a few lines.

Mr Beniwal criticised the governor for ignoring the parliamentary affairs minister's request which invited sharp reaction from Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and others.

The governor left the House after tabling the speech.