Rajasthan Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill With Life Imprisonment Provision

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that proposes imprisonment of 20 years to life for mass conversions through deception and a jail term of seven to 14 years for conversions by fraudulent means.

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2025, was passed by voice vote. The opposition Congress legislators did not participate in the debate and continued with their shouting against the strict provisions in the bill.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion but does not support conversion through deceit, inducement, fear, or fraud.

The bill is crucial to maintain social harmony and ensure a secure future in the state, he said.

The proposed legislation provides for punishment ranging from seven to 14 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh for conversion through fraudulent means.

Conversion of minors, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and persons with disabilities through deceit would attract a jail term of 10 to 20 years and a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh.

Mass conversions through fraudulent means would be punishable with imprisonment of 20 years to life and a fine of not less than Rs 25 lakh.

Receiving foreign or illegal funds for conversion activities would also invite rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and a fine of at least Rs 20 lakh under the proposed legislation.

The bill further states that properties used for forced conversion could be confiscated, and marriages done for the purpose of unlawful conversion could be annulled by family courts or competent courts.

It mandates prior intimation to the district magistrate before any voluntary conversion.

Citing constitutional provisions and Supreme Court judgments, Bedham said forced conversion is illegal and a threat to social harmony and national identity. He alleged that weaker sections, including SCs, STs, the poor and women, are often targeted by those indulging in conversions.

The minister pointed out that several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, have already enacted similar anti-conversion laws.

Rajasthan too had brought such a law in 2008, he said, adding that the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government has now brought stricter provisions to curb unlawful conversions.

Bedham said the state has taken strict action in past cases of forced conversion reported from districts such as Alwar and Banswara.

The House was adjourned till Wednesday after the bill was passed.

