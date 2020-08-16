Rajasthan High Court Suspended For 3 Days, COVID-19 Tests Ordered

Rajasthan Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus (File)

The Rajasthan High Court has suspended all work for three days, starting Monday, and organised Covid tests for all employees of its Jaipur bench. In a notice issued Sunday the High Court's Registrar General requested all concerned persons to get themselves tested for the virus.

"ln view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted at the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that court and office work at the Rajasthan High Court (Jaipur Bench) shall remain suspended from August 17 to 19 for COVID-19 testing," the notice said.

The suspension comes in the wake of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty's first COVID-19 test returning positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Chief Justice's second test, the confirmatory test, is negative.

On Saturday Chief Justice Mahanty, 59, took part in two Independence Day functions - one each at the trial court and High Court. Over 100 lawyers, judges and judicial officers and employees attended.

Sunday's High Court notice, however, did not mention Justice Mahanty or his Covid-positive status.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted yesterday to wish the Chief Justice a speedy recovery. "I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

A number of senior political leaders have been infected by the novel coronavirus in recent weeks.

The list includes Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, and Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers BS Yedyiurappa and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr Shah and Mr Yediyurappa have been discharged after receiving treatment, while Mr Pradhan and Mr Chouhan remain under medical care.

Rajasthan has reported nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases so far, of which over 860 are deaths linked to the virus and around 14,000 are active cases.

The country has reported nearly 26 lakh cases, including nearly 50,000 deaths, so far. Government data from this morning showed India had recorded over 63,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

With input from PTI