Rajasthan Chief Justice Has Tested Coronavirus Positive: Ashok Gehlot

The Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty, has tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed in a tweet on Saturday, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

I have come to know Chief Justice of #Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for #Covid_19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 15, 2020

This comes a day after five employees of the High Court had tested positive for the deadly virus that has killed over 49,000 people in the country.

On Saturday, Justice Mahanty, 59, took part in an Independence Day event at the court which was attended by judges, judicial officers and around 100 lawyers.

The authorities have urged those present in the event to get tested for the virus on Sunday. A medical team will visit Rajasthan High Court Bar office to conduct the tests.

India today reported 65,002 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 25,26,192. The country reported 996 deaths during the same period, taking the total fatalities to 49,036, government data shows.

Rajasthan has reported over 58,900 coronavirus cases, including 846 deaths, since the illness entered the country earlier this year.

Several famous personalities including Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, have been cured after being infected by the virus.

Earlier this week, famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was coronavirus positive, died of cardiac arrest.