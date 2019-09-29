Watch: Onlookers Rescue Schoolchildren From Truck In Flood-hit Rajasthan

Onlookers formed a human chain to rescue schoolchildren from the truck.

A truck transporting schoolchildren in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district was swept away by floods amid heavy rainfall on Sunday. Fortunately, timely intervention by local residents prevented the students from coming to any harm.

Footage shared by news agency ANI showed an open truck navigating its way through a flooded road, only to be forced into a ditch by strong water currents. Onlookers hurry to the scene, and displaying presence of mind, form a human chain through knee-deep water to rescue the children.

#WATCH: Narrow escape for 12 school children after the truck they were travelling in veered off the flooded road in Dungarpur, Rajasthan. (28/09) pic.twitter.com/OtelfUn3Z6 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Incessant rainfall over the last few days has caused floods in many parts of northern India. Three students, including a five-year-old, were killed when the wall of a government school collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Thobwara village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Saturday. The victims were identified as Manisha Meena (10), Avinash (8) and Ayush (5).

Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh were the worst affected by the adverse weather conditions, with over 80 people dying in the last four days. A red alert has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of both the states. Heavy rain has also been reported in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

In Bihar, heavy rainfall caused floods, disrupting railway traffic and affecting healthcare facilities as well as schools. At least 13 trains were cancelled this morning. Delays were also reported on several routes. As many as 13 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

While 48 people died across eastern Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents through Thursday and Friday, 26 more were reported on Saturday. Schools were closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rainfall in Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and a few other districts.

(With inputs from ANI)

