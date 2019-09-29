73 Dead In 4 Days In UP Rain, Many Trains Cancelled In Bihar: 10 Points

Several parts in eastern UP have received record rain.

Patna/ Lucknow: Seventy three people have died in four days in Uttar Pradesh where several parts received above-average rainfall this week. A red alert - likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall - has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, life has come to a standstill in Patna after heavy downpour since Friday has triggered major traffic jams and waterlogging in many parts. Amid heavy rain in Patna and other parts of the state, several trains were cancelled this morning. On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called a meeting with the officials, via video conferencing, to review the situation. Heavy rain has also been reported in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where several people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days.